The entire country will wake up to frosty conditions on Friday morning, says Met Éireann.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow warning for what it says will be a “sharp to severe frost” overnight on Thursday and into Friday morning.

There will be “hazardous conditions” due to icy surfaces and temperatures will widely fall to -4°C.

The low temperature and ice weather warning will apply from Thursday night at 10pm and will end Friday morning at 10am.

All 26 counties are to be affected by the warning.

Preparation

Frosty conditions pose challenges for farmers going about their daily routine.

The Irish Farmers Journal has outlined five measures to keep in mind and make the farm a safer working environment after heavy frost.

The tips for farmers are available here.

