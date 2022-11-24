Sexed semen has been "very popular" among dairy farmers over the past few seasons, the companies say. / Philip Doyle

Munster Bovine and Progressive Genetics have announced the opening of a semen sexing lab in the National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC) located in Naas, Co Kildare.

The farmer-owned AI companies say the lab will help them meet a growing demand for sexed semen and increase the nationwide output of sexed straws.

Sexing Technologies is partnering with the NCBC in the project, which will eliminate the need for its bulls to be sent abroad for sexing.

Progressive Genetics CEO Brendan Scanlon stated that sexed straws from the lab will make their way on to farms for next year’s breeding season.

Genetic gain

The lab opening will allow Progressive’s customers to accelerate the rate of genetic gain in their herds, he said.

“The new laboratory will play a significant role in satisfying the demand for the technology for the 2022-23 breeding season,” he said.

“We constantly strive to provide the very best genetics for our customers and maximise the genetic potential of our national herd.”

Sexing bulls in Ireland will allow Munster Bovine to meet growing farmer demand for sexed straws, its CEO Dr Doreen Corridan said.

“Our beef and dairy programmes have been hugely successful in delivering proven superior sires in an efficient and profitable manner,” Corridan commented.

“We are excited to take this to the next level to meet the growing demands of our customers,” she said.