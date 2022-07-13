“Significant” rainfall over the month of July has risen the Shannon’s water levels along the Callows to a point where farmers’ conservation of winter fodder may be jeopardised, should the Office of Public Works (OPW) fail to relieve the river’s water level, according to the IFA.

IFA Connacht chair Pat Murphy stated that farmers still had notable quantities of silage and hay to make ahead of the coming winter.

Murphy added that much of these fodder stocks are gathered in the month of July, which underscored the significance of action by the OPW.

“There’s a large amount of hay and silage either being harvested or yet to be harvested. The crops on the Shannon Callows make up a substantial portion of winter fodder and are extremely important for farmers.

“July is a key month for farmers in the Callows to harvest crops which helps ensure winter fodder is secured,” he said.

Losses within ‘days’

The Connacht chair called on the Minister of State in the Department of Public Expenditure Patrick Donovan, who has responsibility for the OPW, to heed farmers’ concerns and intervene.

“There have been significant levels of rainfall within the upper Shannon catchment recently,” he went on.

“To avoid substantial crop losses over the coming days, farmers need the Minister to take immediate control of the situation and ensure the water levels are managed appropriately to reduce the risk of flooding. This will allow farmers to save their extremely valuable crops,” Murphy claimed.

The IFA acknowledged that any plans to relieve water levels along the Callows should not come at the expense of those farming and living downstream.