Clive Rainey lifting grass in Roscavey, Co Tyrone, as the sun goes down. \ Naomi Rainey

Rory Begley and Brian McKeown lifting silage in Cooley, Co Louth. \ Kevin McKeown

Are you mowing, lifting or baling silage this week?

The Irish Farmers Journal is on the hunt for the best silage photo of 2021.

Share your silage photos with us and you could be in with a chance of winning 2t of Gouldings Sweetgrass Fertiliser and featuring in our paper.

Please bear farm safety in mind and include names and locations in your captions.

This week's entries

David Murphy of Murphy and Fitzgerald Agri Contracting mowing by the sea near Ballydehob in west Cork with a New Holland Tm125 and Kverneland 4332 LT mower. \ David Murphy

Ciarán Creane and Rory Lynch from KC Agri Contractors picking up silage for Seán O’Sullivan in Co Wexford as the sun sets. \ Edell Power

John Stone Hire harvesting the 2021 silage crop in Co Laois. \ Mikey Brennan

Ten-year-old Jack Duggan poses under The Stag that was created in 2018 for the first of the 'All Together Now' Festivals at Curraghmore Estate, Portlaw, Co Waterford, home to Lord and Lady Waterford, while Bobby Clancy operates tractor and baler in the background. Clodagh Duggan

Outdoor dining for the silage contractors. William Whelan, Bobby Clancy and Paul Duggan take a break from baling in Portlaw, Co Waterford. \ Clodagh Duggan

Kate Cogan sent us this photo of a 2021 silage pit being rolled in Co Cork.

Kieran Crowley picking up silage for Raymond Hurley in Kilbrittain, Co Cork. \ Gearoid Holland

Mark O’Dowd displaying his artistic flair while mowing grass on the shores of Lough Carra in Co Mayo. \ Tom Quinn

