Tirlán, Dairygold, Tipperary and Aurivo all have unconditional January bonuses which have helped cushion the 6c/l cut in base milk price that some of the big players introduced for January.

Kerry milk suppliers received the deepest cut as base price dropped 6c/l, and the 1c/l “contract commitment” bonus that was there in December, is not there on January milk. It means they drop like a stone to the bottom of the January milk league.