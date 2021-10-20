There has been a marked drop in the number of sheep moving from Northern Ireland to slaughter plants south of the Irish border.

Exports of sheep from NI for direct slaughter at processing plants in the Republic of Ireland are down 22% year on year.

Based on export data compiled by the LMC, there were 207,923 sheep exported out of NI from January to the week ending 9 October, down from 267,175 for the same period in 2020. When compared to 2019, it is a 24% reduction.

Price

Meanwhile, factory prices for fat lambs continue to push on with local plants quoting 500p/kg and deals of 505p to 510p/kg on offer.

Irish factories have increased prices by 10c/kg with €6.40 to €6.50/kg paid earlier this week. This converts to 510p to 518p/kg.

Read more

Sheep update: Price moves up by another 10c/kg