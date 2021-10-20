Exports of sheep from NI for direct slaughter at processing plants in the Republic of Ireland are down 22% year on year.
Based on export data compiled by the LMC, there were 207,923 sheep exported out of NI from January to the week ending 9 October, down from 267,175 for the same period in 2020. When compared to 2019, it is a 24% reduction.
Price
Meanwhile, factory prices for fat lambs continue to push on with local plants quoting 500p/kg and deals of 505p to 510p/kg on offer.
Irish factories have increased prices by 10c/kg with €6.40 to €6.50/kg paid earlier this week. This converts to 510p to 518p/kg.
