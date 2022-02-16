Brexit was a factor in the decline of UK meat exports in 2021 but not the whole story.

Figures published this week by AHDB, the industry levy body in England, show that UK sheep meat exports in December 2021 were 7,800t which is 2,400t lower than December 2020.

They describe Brexit as “likely being responsible” for this as December 2020 was probably inflated by exporters getting product out before the UK left the single market on 1 January 2021. However, the result for the entire year shows that UK sheepmeat exports were down 20% at 70,000t and this wasn’t because the lamb crop was lower according to AHDB, it is because the kill pattern was different in 2021 than in 2020 and 2019.

Overall UK pigmeat exports were down 25% to 192,500t

On pigmeat, UK exports were down a massive 40% to the EU at 60,064t compared with 86,872t in 2020.

AHDB says that his was more caused by the EU being awash with its own production as a result of exports to China slowing, than Brexit. Overall UK pigmeat exports were down 25% to 192,500t.

Fresh and frozen beef exports were also down in 2021 at 102,880t compared with 116,192t the previous year. A drop in sales to the EU account for most of this, with fresh and frozen exports combined at 75,801t compared with 87,934t in 2020 making exports to the EU down 16% year on year.

Analysis

It is tempting to place the fall of UK meat exports in 2021 down to the effect of Brexit. This is one of the sectors most exposed to bureaucracy with the reintroduction of health certificates and customs controls at the EU UK border outside the island of Ireland.

Beef and sheepmeat production was down in the UK in 2021

However, while Brexit no doubt contributed it is far from the only reason. Beef and sheepmeat production was down in the UK in 2021 while the EU pigmeat market was already over supplied with surplus EU production leaving little space for imports from the UK.

There is also the question of COVID-19 overhanging the market in both the UK and further afield.

Lockdowns happened to different degrees and time so will also have contributed to trade patterns. The full Brexit effect won’t be completely clear until whenever all COVID-19 resections are ended.

