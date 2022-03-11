Reports indicate there is steady demand for good-quality calves in the Dutch and Spanish markets. / Donal O' Leary

Last week was another hugely positive week for live calf exports in terms of volumes traded.

The latest Department of Agriculture records show some 15,105 calves exported live in the week from 28 February to 6 March (inclusive).

This represents an increase of 4,355 head on the previous week and is helping to get live exports back on track after a slow weather-disrupted start to the season.

The Dutch market accounted for a significant portion of the increase, with numbers exported rising by 2,763 head to reach 8,794 calves.

Spain also recorded a significant increase, with numbers exported rising to 4,626 head from 3,819 in the previous week.

Belgium imported a significant number of calves for the first time in 2022, with 572 bull calves moved.

The number of calves crossing the border to Northern Ireland trebled to 384 head, including a split of 193 bull calves and 191 heifer calves.

Poland and Italy repeated the same export volumes as the previous week, accounting for 277 and 272 calves respectively.

Live export round-up

The number of animals exported live in the finished animal category (includes all animals in excess of 21 months of age) increased marginally by about 30 head to reach 945 animals. Females continue to dominate at 586 head, along with 359 males.

Northern Ireland continues to be the main destination here, with 466 females and 255 males included in the total figure of 662 head.

Spain imported 126 head from this category (103 male and 23 female), while Italy imported 46, England 37 and The Netherlands 15.

There was 434 head in the store category, which comprises of animals aged 12 to 21 months old. This increased from 260 head in the week previous.

Of these, 160 went to Spain, 156 to Northern Ireland, 95 to Italy, 11 to Greece and nine to the Netherlands.

Weanling sales

Live exporters have also been more active in weanling sales and this is reflected in exports rising from 361 head to 513 weanlings or animals aged from three to 12 months.

Italy was the main destination here, accounting for 231 head, with Spain next up at 136 head.

Greece imported another truck-load of cattle last week, including 53 weanlings, while 73 headed north and 20 to the Netherlands.