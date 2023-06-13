With a huge increase in blowfly strike we look at what farmers can do to avoid it.

Reports from farmers and sheep shearing contractors point to a sharp increase in cases of blowfly strike.

Previous to this week cases were typically confined to mature sheep and, in most instances, these were associated with sheep with dirty tail-ends.

Cases reported this week have extended to sheep with a relatively clean fleece and there are also reports of cases being identified in lambs.

Shearing contractors report that the severity of strikes has also become more serious highlighting the importance of monitoring sheep regularly and taking appropriate action swiftly.

The late start to the shearing season due to inclement weather has put more pressure on the system.

Dagging dirty tail-ends of unshorn sheep will help to reduce the risk until shearing takes place.

There is no real merit in delaying treatment in lambs as any cases will have a significant negative influence on performance and quickly reverse any benefits from trying to push the period of cover later in to the season.

The table displays the main options for blowfly control and also details associated treatments.