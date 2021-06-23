Scottish abattoirs are paying £6.30/kg for new-season lamb, down 30p/kg. The live trade was £2.94/kg for medium-weight lambs weighing 39kg to 45kg. Heavy lambs averaged £2.93/kg for 46kg to 52kg.

Across Scotland, there were 5,677 lambs sold, with 958 hoggets for the week ending 19 June. This week, Ayr Mart was selling prime lambs at £2.57/kg, down 41p/kg, Lanark averaged £2.88/kg, down 23p/kg, and St Boswells £2.73/kg, down 30p/kg.

United Auctions last Thursday sold 1,091 spring lambs for an average of £2.85/kg, down 26p/kg.

The official Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) price for across GB for the week ending 19 June was £6.33/kg for an R3L carcase lamb, which is down 30p/kg. There were 40,000 killed over the week.

The ewe price in Scotland is £95/head, which is down £4 on the week for just over 4,800 sold. Thainstone sold 720 feeding ewes and rams, which averaged £99/head, with a top price of £180.50 for a Texel ewe.

Despite numbers tightening, the beef price has stuck at £4.05/kg for an R grade steer for another week. Many abattoirs are not only experiencing a tight supply of cattle but also struggling to get staff. One abattoir claimed this week they would kill more cattle if they had enough staff.

The liveweight price for cull cows for Scotland is £1.45/kg at the moment

The AHDB Scottish beef price for an R4L steer is £4.12/kg, which is up 1p. Same-grade heifers were £4.16/kg, which is up 3p on the week. The young bull price rose 2p to £4.02/kg deadweight.

Finished cows are a strong trade, with heavy fleshy cows making £3.30/kg, which is not far off the clean cattle price 12 months ago. The AHDB official price for Scotland is £3.04/kg for an 0-4, which is up 4p/kg on the week.

The liveweight price for cull cows for Scotland is £1.45/kg at the moment, which is down 2p/kg. Beef cows averaged 10p/kg more than the average and dairy cows were 25p/kg below the average price.

United Auctions sold 299 store cattle with steers averaging £2.37/kg up 4p and heifers averaging £2.22/kg down 2p. They also sold 25 dairy steers for an average £1.97/kg, up 14p.

Harrison and Hetherington held a dispersal sale of the Balgray Hill commercial beef breeding herd at Lockerbie Mart this week. Buyers from Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland attended the sale, with a top price of £3,050 for a five-year-old Limousin-cross cow with her Limousin-cross heifer calf at foot. Heifers and calves sold to £2,700 twice.

Across the sale, the 103 cows with calves averaged £1,980/head and the 17 heifers with calves averaged £2,306/head.

A five-year-old British Blue bull, Greystone Limelight, sold at £4,000 and a young Limousin bull, Spedling Producer, sold for £3,000.

This week in Carlisle, wheat mini hestons were selling for £160/t, down£10/t, and barley round bales at £47/bale.