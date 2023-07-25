This pen of Suffolk-cross store lambs sold for £84.

Plumbridge Mart held its second sale of store lambs of the season on Thursday 20 July. While there was a smaller show compared to the previous week’s, it helped underpin the trade.

A strong presence of buyers ringside saw brisk bidding throughout, with short-keep lambs attracting most interest.

Lamb quality was extremely good, with a big showing of Texel- and Suffolk-sired animals, followed by a limited number of Mule lambs and cull ewes.

As with most store lambs sales in Northern Ireland, lots forwarded were sold without a weighing service in place.

Crossbred lambs

Leading the trade were top-quality Suffolk lambs from Texel cross and Cheviot cross ewes.

Having lambs dipped and wormed prior to sale helped boost the level of buying interest ringside.

Lambs carrying plenty of flesh and in the region of 35kg to 38kg saw prices topping out at £92 on several occasions.

Heavy fleshed, Texel-sired lambs were also an easy sell, and again, pens with animals weighing in and around the 35kg mark saw lambs sold from £90 to £92.

For lighter lambs in the lower end of the 30kg weight range, demand was solid but prices were much more reflective of animal quality.

Quality

At the upper end of the market, good quality, three-quarter Suffolk- and Texel-bred lambs regularly made £86 to £89, with prices back to £82 for plainer lots.

Top-quality, heavy fleshed Mule lambs sold to £87, although where plainer animals and lighter lots were on offer, prices were back at £80 to £83 for ram lambs.

Lambs recently weaned and requiring a longer keep to reach finishing weights, were a steadier trade.

Buyers were keeping prices below the £80 barrier, with £72 to £77 typically paid, depending on quality.

Ewes

Cull ewes were a mixed trade. Where strong Suffolk Cheviot types were forwarded, prices were £115 to £120. Lighter fleshed Suffolk ewes made £106, while Mule and Blackface lots made £50 to £96.

This pen of Suffolk store lambs sold for £87.

This pen of Suffolk store lambs sold for £82.

The pen of Suffolk- and Texel-cross store lambs sold for £84.

This pen of Suffolk- and Texel-cross store lambs sold for £82.

This pen of Suffolk and Texel store lambs sold for £92.

This pen of Suffolk-cross store lambs sold for £89.

This pen of Suffolk-cross store lambs sold for £87.

This pen of Mule store lambs sold for £82.

This pen of Texel-cross cull ewes sold for £118.

The pen of Texel-cross store lambs sold for £87.

This pen of Suffolk- and Texel-cross store lambs sold for £90.

Read more

Sheep Trends: gap of 30c/kg between lamb quotes