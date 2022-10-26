Heifers are making higher prices at factroies across Northern Ireland.

Processing demand for finished cattle is slowly building as processors concentrate on securing animals for the Christmas kill on top of normal beef sales for retail and food service outlets.

Reports suggest prices are edging upwards, especially where farmers can offer a steady supply of in-spec heifers, which are currently limited in availability.

Deals range from 442p/kg to 446p/kg, while at the top of the market, there have been sporadic reports of 450p/kg for butcher -type heifers meeting specific carcase weight limits.

Steers remain on 338p to 440p/kg, although cows are under pressure as supplies increase following housing and scanning.

Marts

The mart trade continues to benefit from brisk competition among specialist finishers, although buyers are most active for finished cattle likely to kill out below 400kg deadweight.

Reports suggest demand has eased for cattle that will produce heavier carcase weights.

Prices of 250p to 270p/kg are available on good-quality steers and heifers, which converts to a finished price in the region of 440p/kg to 474p/kg.

Sheep

Quotes for fat lambs remain on 515p/kg, with deals of 520p to 525p/kg on offer.

Prices at Irish factories have cooled by 10c/kg to €6.30/kg, which converts to a sterling equivalent around 520p/kg.