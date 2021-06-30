One of the nine priorities of the next CAP is generational renewal and attracting more young people to pursue a career in agriculture.
In the second week of our young farmer series, we take a look at what is on the table for young farmers currently and what the next CAP may hold.
Many commentators believe that there is a need to have more ambition in both Pillar I and Pillar II schemes in order to deliver on generational renewal.
There is no retirement or succession scheme in the current Rural Development Plan, which is having a negative effect on farm transfers.
Ireland is on the trend of repeating the same initiatives with the same amount of money and expecting a different result.
There is great potential to offer further support to land mobility services and promoting the collaborative farming model which has worked for many.
