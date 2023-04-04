The landslide at a bridge in Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim. / James Connolly

The arrival of compensation payments this week for over 20 farmers affected by the Shass Mountain landslide have been welcomed by Sligo-Leitrim TD Marian Harkin after a 33-month delay.

Farmers who received payments owned farmland or forestry devastated by the landslide in Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim, in June 2020.

“I am delighted and relieved that these payments will eventually be made,” Deputy Harkin said.

“They [the farmers] have been extraordinarily patient as they waited for the State to assist them, meanwhile they had to bear the loss of income and put up with nearly three years of uncertainty.”

However, the value of payments received will not be sufficient to cover the losses inflicted on many when the landslide struck, the TD warned.

“Now that the payments are about to be made, I recognise that, for some, the money involved is a reasonable amount,” Deputy Harkin added.

“However, for others it won’t cover the enduring cost of the land and the income they lost.”

She added that those impacted must get “every assistance to access longer-term environmental schemes” to allow them to keep farming.

