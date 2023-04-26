Shay Galvin has been elected as the new Agri Aware chair.

Limerick beef and tillage farmer Shay Galvin has been elected as the new chair of Agri Aware.

The former Limerick IFA county chair replaces Cork dairy farmer Alan Jagoe as chair of the independent farming and agri-food educational body.

The incoming chair said his main aim is to continue and build on the work of communicating the vital links between agriculture, food and our economy to urban and suburban societies.

“Increasing awareness of the relationship between our standard of excellence in farming, and the payoff in terms of excellence in the food we produce to eat and export is a key goal, while maintaining the unique green image we have here in Ireland," he said.

Education

“I understand the importance of educating the general public from a young age about the role farming plays in all our daily lives. I plan to assist and build on this with the input of a strong board, along with the expertise of our executive director Marcus O’Halloran and the team," he said.

Marcus O’Halloran, executive director of Agri Aware, congratulated Galvin on his appointment and thanked Alan Jagoe for his dedication over his four-year tenure.

“Alan has been instrumental in the success of the organisation during his time as chair and as a result has significantly improved the understanding of farming and the agri-food industry amongst the public," he said.

Agri Aware accounts show that the group ended the 2022 year with a surplus of €88,425.

