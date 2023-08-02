The 2023 Clonmany Show will host the final round of the ABP shearing competition on 8 and 9 August. \ Claire-jeanne Nash

The ABP sheep-shearing competition reaches its climax on 8 and 9 August, with the seventh and final round of competitive shearing being held at Clonmany Show in Co Donegal.

Organised by the NI Sheep Shearing Association (NISSA), the annual competition sees local shearers go head-to-head within junior, intermediate, senior and open classes.

The top three podium places across all categories are to be decided at Clonmany. Ryan Adams leads the senior class, although any one of the top five competitors can still finish first. Fraser Caldwell leads the junior section, with Ian Wilson leading the intermediate class, while Jack Robinson is the front runner in the open category.

