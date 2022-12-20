The IFA says there are opportunities to market Irish wool with a "unique brand".

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has again called for shearing to be an ‘action’ under the new Sheep Improvement Scheme.

The new CAP scheme, set to deliver a payment of up to €12 per ewe, includes measures aimed at improving animal health and welfare in the sheep sector.

The IFA has renewed its call for shearing to be one of these measures following the first meeting of the Wool Council.

The group, which met for the first time last week, was formed to market Irish wool following a recommendation earlier this year in the Wool Feasibility Study.

‘Optimum condition’

IFA sheep chair Kevin Comiskey said the inclusion of shearing in the Sheep Improvement Scheme would reward farmers for “presenting wool to merchants in optimum condition for further use”.

Comiskey said that it would be a “vital starting point to having a saleable and branding product”.

Farmers need to rewarded to handle wool properly, says IFA. \ Philip Doyle

He said the collapse in the wool market has made shearing economically unviable and that it has now become a significant production cost on farms.

“Without meaningful supports for wool, the council will face a huge obstacle at the very beginning,” he said.

‘Unique brand’

The IFA sheep chair said that, overall, there are opportunities to develop a “unique brand” for Irish wool and add value to this “renewable” product for sheep farmers.

The Wool Council is to reconvene in January with a view to electing officers to lead it at this next meeting.

It’s understood the meeting will also look to set out a clear strategic plan on how best the council could promote the wool industry through research and marketing with the involvement of all wool stakeholders.

