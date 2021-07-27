Female and reserve overall champion from Dermot Goss (left) alongside male and overall champion with Michael Oliver and judge Alan Gibbons.

The Belgian Beltex Society held its annual elite sale last week in Tullamore, with prices rising to €1,740 for a shearling ewe. The sale topper, Ballinakill Fancy, was bred by Roscrea-based John Maher and found a new home in Co Offaly with Sean Browne.

In the pre-sale show, judge David Gibbons selected Lisnacrann Gordon Ramsay as his overall champion. This much-admired ram lamb was presented by Michael and Niamh Oliver from Co Mayo and now heads to Co Donegal having met his reserve at €800.

Unsold

Taking the female championship and reserve overall championship was Louth-based Dermot Goss. However, his winning shearling ewe failed to meet her reserve in the ring and left unsold. This didn’t hamper Goss too much as he later sold the day’s top priced ram lamb at €1,040 and another ram at €600.

Highlights

Also in the highlights was Alan Cuddy who sold his first prize shearling ram for €1,000, with the second prize shearling, also out of the Cuddy herd, selling for €980.

Donegal-based Declan Robinson made his journey worthwhile when selling two shearling rams at €980 and €780 respectively. This was further added to when he sold a shearling ewe at €820.

A shearling ram from Meath breeder Stephen Mulvey was next in line when he secured a bid of €820.

Overall the sale had an increased entry on last year, with 75% of the lots forward finding new homes to average €700. The society now looks to its premier show and sale in Tullamore on Friday 20 August.