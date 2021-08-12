Champion of the show (left), exhibited by Eoin Dunne, with Declan Miley exhibiting the reserve champion (right).

The Belclare Sheep Society held its premier sale at Cillin Hill, Kilkenny, last week, with a new record set for the breed.

Topping the sale at a price of €3,700 was the second-placed shearling ram Oltore Fred from Tim Keady, Co Galway.

This record price smashed the previous €3,000 record set in 2019.

Combining power and looks with top indices, Fred was secured by Christopher McLaughlin and Liam and JJ McDermott from the Beltra and Glenagivey flocks in Donegal.

Another top price

The previous breed record was also broken with a young ram lamb from the Kilmeany flock, which hit the market at €3,100.

Bred by Larry Barrett, this Silverbrook Fabio son is out of the homebred ewe Kilmeany Ganger.

Both online and ringside bidding had auctioneer George Candler back and forth until reaching the new record ram price.

Next in line

Next in line was the reserve overall champion of the show Knockcroghery Gram, which sold for €1,700. This ram lamb was bred by well-known breeders Declan, Mark and Joe Miley from Co Roscommon.

This is the last premier sale for their flock, which is due to be dispersed on 18 November.

Championship winner

Taking the overall championship on the day under judge Sheena McCarty was Tubber Golden. This ram lamb was bred by Liam and Eoin Dunne and met his reserve at €550.

This marks the second time in three years the Tubber flock has taken the overall championship.

Taking the next-best price of €1,600 was Coolgarragh Gio. Bred by Kildare breeder Liam Delaney, this young ram lam had a super balance of length and power.

Two other ram lambs also hit the market at the €1,300 price tag. These were bred by John McTigue from Mayo and Jeramiah Anthony Collins from Cork.

Shearling class

Taking first prize in the shearling class was Coolkellure Fidal, which sold for €800.

This Knockcroghery Eldorado-sired ram was bred by the previously mentioned Declan, Mark and Joe Miley.

Overall, the sale attracted good interest, with nine rams selling for four-figure sums, up substantially on last year.

The sale could have done with some more commercial farmers, but, saying that, the clearance still hit 70% at an average of €650.