I’m issuing yet another reminder to farmers to be wary of the people going around the country with leaflets, particularly shed painters, with the Irish Farmers Journal logo on it.
I received a brochure through my letter box recently which had the logo on it. Once again, I’d like to reiterate that the Irish Farmers Journal does not paint sheds and has no association with shed painters. Neither does The Dealer, for that matter.
