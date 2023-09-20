IFA presidential candidate Martin Stapleton led a protest outside the Department of Agriculture last week.

The Dealer sees that former Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy was among the keynote speakers at the launch of Martin Stapleton’s campaign for the IFA presidency.

This may have surprised some given that Stapleton is a Limerick-man to his boot laces.

But given that his base at Oola is on the border of east Limerick and west Tipp, is there some ‘realpolitik’ at play The Dealer wonders.

Stapleton clearly needs strong support from both sides of the county line to provide a sound foundation for his push for presidency.

Asking Sheedy to provide the motivational gee-up for the faithful, might have been a cute way of broadening Stapleton’s base.