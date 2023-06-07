Ewes and lambs being on fresh grass at the launch of Sheep 2023 which takes places at Gurteen College, Co Tipperary, on 17 June. \ Odhran Ducie

When the curtain closed on Sheep 2018, the last major sheep industry event held in Teagasc, Athenry, little did the organisers think that it would be five long years before the next event would be held.

It is therefore not surprising that there is great excitement and anticipation building for Sheep 2023 taking place in Gurteen Agricultural College on Saturday 17 June 2023 from 10am to 5pm.

The organising partners for the event, namely Bord Bia, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the Irish Farmers Journal, Teagasc and Sheep Ireland have an excellent programme lined up on what is a super site in Gurteen Agricultural College.

Sheep 2023 is voluntarily organised and its key objective is to host an event that showcases the many excellent attributes of the sector, including disseminating the latest developments in technology transfer, sheep breeding, meat markets and trade exhibits. And, of course, being an enjoyable event for all the family.

The event could not happen without funding and Irish Country Meats, Ireland’s largest sheep processor, returns as the overall event sponsor.

A number of main sponsors include FBD, Elanco, MSD Animal Health and Cormac Sheep Equipment, along with funding provided by the event partners.

The sheep sector has come through a difficult few years, challenged initially by COVID-19 and recently by escalating input costs linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Every farmer in Ireland and Northern Ireland plays a vital role in contributing to gross domestic product (GDP) in addition to supporting countless jobs and activity in the most rural locations.

The breadth of the sector will be evident at Sheep 2023 and is summarised in this focus feature through the largest sheep breed exhibit to be held in Ireland, technical villages, over 50 trade exhibitors, interactions for young farmers and family members, the wool shed, cooking demonstrations and much more.