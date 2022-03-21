€28.5m is being paid annually to European farmers and landowners in compensation costs for damage to their livestock and assets by large carnivores.

Sheep, cattle and ponies are falling victim to growing populations of large carnivores, including wolves and bears, on mainland Europe, according to European farmers.

Some 9,872 livestock, most of which were sheep, were killed by wolves in France in 2020, while Spanish deaths in the same year amounted to over 5,000.

Large carnivore populations and attacks in Europe. / Copa Cogeca

For those livestock which aren’t killed by the large carnivores in the attacks, they are often left with large wounds requiring veterinary treatment or euthanasia.

Protected

European farmers - in a joint statement from representative groups Copa Cogeca, the European Landowners Organisation (ELO) and the European Council of Young Farmers (CEJA) - highlighted the impact of large carnivores on their livestock on the 30th anniversary of the European Council Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC.

The habitats directive was designed to conserve the natural habitats, wild fauna and flora of Europe on 21 May 1992.

While European farmers acknowledged that the directive has protected a “wide variety” of wildlife, they said: “Due to ongoing successful conservation measures, certain populations of large carnivore species are causing increased conflicts, which is exacerbated by challenging legal frameworks.

“In many cases, legal interpretation of strict protection prevents the implementation of active management of the species, which can help to reduce serious conflicts with livestock, people and biodiversity-rich landscapes. These conflicts are adding to the existing pressures on rural livelihood interests.”

Conflict

The joint statement from European farming groups criticised the recently published European Commission’s guidance document on the strict protection of animal species of community interest under the habitats directive.

The farmers said the document fails to provide “clear guidance and clarification on the management of strictly protected species in the light of increasing large carnivore populations and rising coexistence conflicts”.

They said that certain populations of large carnivore species in the EU no longer require strict protection under the habitats directive, as they are no longer considered endangered or vulnerable.

They called on the European Commission to put a procedure in place to amend the annexes of the directive so as to allow more appropriate management of carnivore species where needed.

Compensation

The farmers highlighted that €28.5m is being paid annually to farmers and landowners in compensation costs for damage to their livestock and assets by large carnivores.

They said the average cost per attack by a wolf equates to €2,400 and that this is €1,800 for bears.

“It is not just the monetary cost which affects farmers, but the psychological cost, with farmers having their livelihoods constantly under pressure.

“Their livestock suffer injuries, miscarriages, drops in fertility and [there is] overall loss to their flock.

“Ever-increasing assaults on farmer’s livelihoods pose a serious risk to the future of agriculture in some of Europe’s most endangered regions, especially in the mountain communities of Europe,” they said.

Flexibility

The farmers said there must be “flexibility” allowed in how they can manage large carnivores on their land to promote successful coexistence.

They said: “While the overarching legal framework concerning the management and conservation of large carnivore populations is set at European level, implementation decisions should be set and taken at the local level and regional levels.”

CAP funding

Copa Cogeca, ELO and CEJA said funding for large carnivore attack prevention measures and compensation for attacks on livestock when they occur should be drawn from outside the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

“From a farming perspective, it is essential that any future tools put in place for the attack prevention of Habitats Directive protected species be drawn from other funding streams, outside of CAP funds. CAP funding is already stretched to the very limit.