Sheep and goat census 2022 forms have been posted to over 48,000 sheep and goat keepers registered with the Department of Agriculture.

As in previous years, the date for farmers to take stock of and record their sheep and goat numbers is Saturday, 31 December.

Postal returns of the completed census forms will be accepted up to and including 31 January 2023. However, the department is encouraging farmers to return their census data online via agfood.ie. An extended deadline of 14 February 2023 will be afforded for online returns only.

The completion and return of the census by farmers are legal obligations. Keepers are also required to record their census data on their flock registers. Failure to return a completed form on time could impact on a farmer’s eligibility for certain department schemes.

Straight forward

The department says that the online submission of the annual sheep and goat census information is straight forward and provides real-time confirmation when census information has been submitted successfully.

It has listed a number of benefits of the on-line census facility including:

The 14 February 2023 extended closing date.

The facility to view census history.

“Peace of mind” that 2022 census details have been submitted successfully.

No additional costs associated with registering a postal return.

A step-by-step guide to completing the census on-line is provided on the back of the 2022 census form.

Data

The sheep and goat censuses provide valuable statistical information to the department and other organisations involved in the development of the sheep industry.

For individual farmers, submission of a completed census is central in declaring that required stocking rates are being maintained and facilitates the drawing down of payments under schemes such as the Sheep Improvement Scheme, Basic Payment Scheme, Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme, AEOS, GLAS.

Census information is further used during farm or flock inspections where the inspector has details of the census returns submitted for the holding in the last number of years. This information is used as the basis for identifying whether animal records have been adequately maintained through the farmer’s flock register.