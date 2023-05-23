Badger Faced TexelChampion: Allen, Alistair and Samantha Shortt, Strabane, Co Tyrone, with their young ewe.Reserve champion: Russel Millen, Coleraine, Co Derry, with his ewe lamb.
BeltexChampion: Matthew Burleigh, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, with his shearling ewe lamb.
The overall Beltex champion shearling ewe from Matthew Burleigh. \ MacGregor Photography
Reserve champion: Andrew McCutcheon, Trillick, Co Tyrone, with his ram lamb.
BerrichonChampion: Ryan McLaren, Dromore, Co Tyrone, with his ewe.
The overall Berrichon champion ewe from Ryan McLaren. \ MacGregor PhotographyReserve champion: Ryan McLaren, Dromore, Co Tyrone, with his ram.
Blue TexelChampion: Allen, Alistair and Samantha Shortt, Strabane, Co Tyrone, with their shearling ewe.
Allen, Samantha and Alistair Shortt's overall Blue Texel shearling ewe. \ MacGregor PhotographyReserve champion: Clive Richardson, Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, with his shearling ewe.
Border LeicesterChampion: Stephen Wallace, Ballyclare, Co Antrim with his shearling ram.
Stephen Wallace with his overall Border Leicester shearling ram champion. \ Kathryn Shaw
Reserve champion: Richard Graham, Belfast, Co Antrim with his ram.
CharollaisChampion: Alistair Moore, Ballymena, Co Antrim with his ewe.
Alistair Moore and judge Arwyn Thomas with the overall Charollais champion ewe. \ Kathryn ShawReserve champion: William McAllister, Ballymena, Co Antrim with his shearling ewe.
Dutch SpottedChampion: Adam White, Kilkeel, Co Down with his shearling ewe.
Adam White with the overall Dutch Spotted shearling ewe champion. \ Kathryn ShawReserve champion: Patrick Grant, Newry, Co Down with his shearling ewe.
KerryhillChampion: Sean and Fiona McAllister, Ballycastle, Co Antrim with their ewe.
The overall Kerryhill champion shearling ewe from Sean and Fiona McAllister. \ Mullagh PhotographyReserve champion: Sean and Fiona McAllister, Ballycastle, Co Antrim with their shearling ram.
North Country CheviotChampion and supreme interbreed sheep champion: Jack Smyth and William Rankin, Co Tyrone with their ewe.
Emma McElhill and Jack Smyth with the overall North Country Cheviot champion and 2023 Balmoral Show overall interbreed sheep champion. \ Kathryn ShawReserve champion: Alfred Robinson and sons, Downpatrick, Co Down, with their ewe.
SuffolkChampion and reserve interbreed champion: Mark Priestly, Downpatrick, Co Down with his shearling ewe.
Aine Murray, sponsor; Mark Priestly and judge John Gibb with the overall Suffolk champion and reserve interbreed sheep champion. \ Kathryn ShawReserve champion: Alfred Robinson and sons, Downpatrick, Co Down with their ewe.
TexelChampion: Martin and Cyril Millar, Coleraine, Co Derry, with thier ewe.
James Diamond, sponsor, Martin Millar and judge Roy Campbell with the overall Texel champion ewe. \ Kathryn ShawReserve champion: James Herdman, Dromore, Co Down with his ewe lamb.
Valais BlacknoseChampion: Diane Lowry, Cuillon, Co Tyrone with her ram.
Overall Valais Blacknose champion ram for Diane Lowry. \ Mullagh PhotographyReserve champion: Gareth Morrison, Downpatrick, Co Down with his ewe lamb.
