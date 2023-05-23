Badger Faced Texel

  • Champion: Allen, Alistair and Samantha Shortt, Strabane, Co Tyrone, with their young ewe.
  • Reserve champion: Russel Millen, Coleraine, Co Derry, with his ewe lamb.

    • Beltex

  • Champion: Matthew Burleigh, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, with his shearling ewe lamb.

    • The overall Beltex champion shearling ewe from Matthew Burleigh. \ MacGregor Photography

  • Reserve champion: Andrew McCutcheon, Trillick, Co Tyrone, with his ram lamb.

    • Berrichon

  • Champion: Ryan McLaren, Dromore, Co Tyrone, with his ewe.

    • The overall Berrichon champion ewe from Ryan McLaren. \ MacGregor Photography

  • Reserve champion: Ryan McLaren, Dromore, Co Tyrone, with his ram.

    • Blue Texel

  • Champion: Allen, Alistair and Samantha Shortt, Strabane, Co Tyrone, with their shearling ewe.

    • Allen, Samantha and Alistair Shortt's overall Blue Texel shearling ewe. \ MacGregor Photography

  • Reserve champion: Clive Richardson, Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, with his shearling ewe.

    • Border Leicester

  • Champion: Stephen Wallace, Ballyclare, Co Antrim with his shearling ram.

    • Stephen Wallace with his overall Border Leicester shearling ram champion. \ Kathryn Shaw

  • Reserve champion: Richard Graham, Belfast, Co Antrim with his ram.

    • Charollais

  • Champion: Alistair Moore, Ballymena, Co Antrim with his ewe.

    • Alistair Moore and judge Arwyn Thomas with the overall Charollais champion ewe. \ Kathryn Shaw

  • Reserve champion: William McAllister, Ballymena, Co Antrim with his shearling ewe.

    • Dutch Spotted

  • Champion: Adam White, Kilkeel, Co Down with his shearling ewe.

    • Adam White with the overall Dutch Spotted shearling ewe champion. \ Kathryn Shaw

  • Reserve champion: Patrick Grant, Newry, Co Down with his shearling ewe.

    • Kerryhill

  • Champion: Sean and Fiona McAllister, Ballycastle, Co Antrim with their ewe.

    • The overall Kerryhill champion shearling ewe from Sean and Fiona McAllister. \ Mullagh Photography

  • Reserve champion: Sean and Fiona McAllister, Ballycastle, Co Antrim with their shearling ram.

    • North Country Cheviot

  • Champion and supreme interbreed sheep champion: Jack Smyth and William Rankin, Co Tyrone with their ewe.

    • Emma McElhill and Jack Smyth with the overall North Country Cheviot champion and 2023 Balmoral Show overall interbreed sheep champion. \ Kathryn Shaw

  • Reserve champion: Alfred Robinson and sons, Downpatrick, Co Down, with their ewe.

    • Suffolk

  • Champion and reserve interbreed champion: Mark Priestly, Downpatrick, Co Down with his shearling ewe.

    • Aine Murray, sponsor; Mark Priestly and judge John Gibb with the overall Suffolk champion and reserve interbreed sheep champion. \ Kathryn Shaw

  • Reserve champion: Alfred Robinson and sons, Downpatrick, Co Down with their ewe.

    • Texel

  • Champion: Martin and Cyril Millar, Coleraine, Co Derry, with thier ewe.

    • James Diamond, sponsor, Martin Millar and judge Roy Campbell with the overall Texel champion ewe. \ Kathryn Shaw

  • Reserve champion: James Herdman, Dromore, Co Down with his ewe lamb.

    • Valais Blacknose

  • Champion: Diane Lowry, Cuillon, Co Tyrone with her ram.

    • Overall Valais Blacknose champion ram for Diane Lowry. \ Mullagh Photography

  • Reserve champion: Gareth Morrison, Downpatrick, Co Down with his ewe lamb.