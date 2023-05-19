Sheep farmers need direct support from Government, says the IFA. \ Philip Doyle

Sheep factories have “serious questions to answer”, according to the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA).

IFA sheep chair Kevin Comiskey highlighted that sheep prices in Britain and France - Ireland’s key export markets - are outperforming those secured by farmers here.

“In comparison to our key export market countries - the UK and France - we are the only one where sheep prices remain below last year’s levels. This does not add up and factories have serious questions to answer.

“Hogget supplies are dropping off and there is no flush of lamb available. Prices are strong in our key markets, driven by demand, and this must be reflected in stronger prices for hoggets and spring lamb from our factories,” he said.

Minister

Comiskey called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to “step up” and intervene.

“What seems to be lacking here is a will from the Minister to support our second-largest farm sector,” he said.

Minister Charlie McConologue must support the sheep sector, says the IFA.

The sheep farmer warned that weak prices since the turn of the year have compounded the income crisis facing sheep farmers.

He said this scenario shouldn’t be a surprise to the Minister, as he is well aware of the market predictions published by Bord Bia for the sheep sector.

Comiskey also outlined the Teagasc figures “clearly showing the extent of the problem for sheep farmers last year where incomes collapsed by over 80% to just €7/ewe, which included the Sheep Welfare [Scheme] payment”.

Other sectors

The IFA sheep chair claimed that Minister McConalogue has not been slow in supporting other sectors with funds from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) as issues have arisen, but said that, for some reason, he chooses to completely ignore the difficulties of sheep farmers.

Sheep farmers cannot continue to face the same low market returns, says the IFA.

“This is not acceptable and he must come forward immediately with direct, meaningful targeted supports for sheep farmers bringing the ewe payment to €30 and supporting store lamb finishers,” he said.

Comiskey called on the Minister and his colleagues in Government to address the sheep sector crisis as a “matter of urgency”.

