The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has started a sheep farmer protest at Roscommon Mart.

The protest on Monday morning, aimed at highlighting the deepening income crisis facing farmers in the sheep sector, commenced at 10.30am. About 200 farmers have gathered so far.

Protesters have parked up trailers and are holding placards stating ‘SOS - Save Our Sheep Sector’.

Speaking ahead of the protest, IFA president Tim Cullinan said the latest price cut has angered sheep farmers who are grappling with very severe input costs.

“The margins on sheep farms have been trimmed to the bone, having fallen by 81% to just €7/ewe, which includes the Sheep Welfare Scheme payment.

“Factories cannot expect producers to keep going on this margin,” he said.

The IFA protesters are calling for immediate action from Government to address these sheep farmer concerns.

As part of its protest, the IFA says it is calling on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to provide targeted support of €30/ewe to sheep farmers by building on the supports already announced in the Sheep Improvement Scheme of €12/ewe for this year.

IFA sheep chair Kevin Comiskey said “Government must clearly set out what support is there for the sector”.

Speaking from Roscommon on Monday, he said: “With the sheep welfare payment, we were allocated €25m in the Sheep Welfare Scheme and for the Government and the Minister to come forward with the CAP proposal of €20m, it’s way short.

“He did say that he was putting in, that they were allowed to put in, 50% co-funding into the CAP. It was all exchequer funding in the rural development programme, 2014-2016, that payment that came in.

“So, there is a significant drop there and we need an increase and that’s why we’re looking for the €30.”

