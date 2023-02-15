“Disastrous” prices are the reason for all of the challenges facing the sheep sector at the moment, the ICSA AGM heard last Thursday.

ICSA sheep chair Seán McNamara stressed how farmers are receiving €1.20/kg to €1.30/kg less for lamb this year compared to last year. This, he stated, equated to “the guts of €30 a lamb being lost”.

“What’s sustainable about that?” he asked Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, who was in attendance.

“Sheep farmers are gone to the point of no return. I’m sick and tired of saying how badly off sheep farmers are all year and I got no response from any Government minister,” he said.

Protest

McNamara warned the minister that if he is not prepared to take action within the next two weeks, he would take to Leinster House in protest.

“This day two weeks, I will see you outside the Dáil with a good bundle of farmers and we will face the Government. We are sick of it at this stage,” he said.

Rescue package

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher pressed Minister McConalogue to secure a rescue package in the form of emergency aid.

“We want you to support sheep farmers who are struggling badly with disastrous prices when every other sector of farming is seeing product price increasing in line with cost inflation.

“The €12/ewe in the CAP is an insult at a time when fertiliser is still close to a €1,000/t.

“They also need additional funds locked into the Sheep Improvement Scheme to increase the payment per ewe to €35/hd,” he said.

Food Vision

Minister McConalogue confirmed on the night that the Food Vision group would be convened “urgently” to examine current sheep prices. McNamara welcomed the convening of the Food Vision group, but stressed that it is needed now and not in a month’s time.