The IFA sheep committee on the way to Ag House on Tuesday 21 February.

The IFA sheep committee led a protest to the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday afternoon with a letter for the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue demanding stronger supports for the sector.

The letter, which was given to the minister, highlighted the deepening income crisis on sheep farms and set out the urgent need for immediate direct supports.

IFA sheep chair Kevin Comiskey told the Irish Farmers Journal that the most important element of the document was the demand for €30/ewe.

Sheep farmers gathering at Ag House this afternoon to meet @McConalogue to present him with a letter stating clear demands for a sector “in crisis” @IFAmedia @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/JqEtQnBtVS — Rachel Donovan (@Rachel_Donovan_) February 21, 2023

The submission also demanded direct supports for store lamb finishers who are “a vital outlet for hill sheep farmers and play a key role in our production supply systems”, according to Comiskey.

Lastly, the letter asked that farmers are directly supported to offset the cost of shearing and incentivised to present wool in optimum condition to facilitate further processing.

“We need action now. Without it, Ireland’s second-largest farm sector carried out on 36,000 farms in some of the most difficult land types in the country will be put at risk.”

The committee’s decision to visit the Department follows on from last week’s sheep protest which took place in Roscommon Town, where hundreds of sheep farmers rallied together to highlight the worsening crisis in their sector.

“IFA made a clear case to Minister McConalogue that support of €30/ewe was needed for the sector. Instead, the minister went with €12/ewe, which is way too low given the impact of inflation on the sector.

“This is the fourth time our members have taken action and sounded the alarm bell in as many weeks. Let this Government and the processors be under no illusion; we will continue our campaign if support is not forthcoming,” he said.

@IFAmedia sheep protest on the way to @agriculture_ie demanding €30/ewe in order to support the economic viability of the sector @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/aUgV92GWTF — Rachel Donovan (@Rachel_Donovan_) February 21, 2023

Greed

Comiskey said the processors’ greed was so great that they were effectively destroying their own supply chain.

“Further price pressure in recent days is not acceptable. As we approach the key religious festivals in March, demand for lamb will improve. Factories must immediately reflect the improving market conditions in the price they pay,” he concluded.