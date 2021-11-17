4,200 Irish farmers join The Sheep Game's Cammy Wilson on the trials of sheep farming in Scotland.

I hear 4,200 Irish farmers have flocked to YouTube for entertainment and educational content from sheep farmer, contract shearer and scanner Cameron Wilson.

The Scotsman holds a growing following of almost 40,000, with Irish followers making up 11% of his base and more than 70,000 of his weekly video views.

“The Sheep Game” tracks Cammy’s farming journey with videos uploaded several times a week. Followers join the trials of sheep farming in Ayrshire and shearing on the Scottish Isles.

An educational group has also been set up through the channel, covering everything from shearing techniques to lamb management.

Cammy and his partner, Lizzy, say the long-term goal is to build up a profitable sheep farming business and YouTube channel and one day buy their own farm.