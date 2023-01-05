Sheep farmers are already in a "precarious position" when it comes to viability, says the ICSA. \ Ramona Farrelly

Sheep farmers are “furious” that sheep prices are currently €1/kg behind where they were this time last year, the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) has warned.

ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara suggested there is no “legitimate” reason behind such a price differential.

“I am furious and every sheep farmer I know is furious. Over the last year, our costs have gone through the roof, yet the meat factories somehow think it is acceptable to pay us significantly less than this time last year. It’s an absolute disgrace,” he said.

Prices

According to McNamara, on 5 January 2022 sheep farmers were getting €7.30/kg on average for hoggets and now the average is €6.30/kg.

“How are sheep farmers expected to survive when the price we are getting paid bears no reflection on what it actually costs to produce the product? Beef prices are ahead of where they were this time last year.

“All we are looking for is a bit of fair play for sheep farmers,” he said.

The ICSA sheep chair warned that “rumblings” of further sheep price cuts for next week are causing even more worry and anger among farmers.

“Sheep farmers are already in a precarious position and factories threatening to pull prices even more next week just makes the situation even worse.

“There is true value in having a vibrant sheep sector for economic and environmental reasons and this needs to be recognised. The sector needs to be supported, not decimated,” he said.

Read more