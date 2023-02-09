Sheep farmers need more than the Sheep Improvement Scheme payment of €12/ewe for 2023. \ Donal O' Leary

Sheep farmers must receive Government support of €30/ewe if they are to survive, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has warned.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue must provide this targeted support to sheep farmers by building on the funding already announced in the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) of €12/ewe for 2023.

He made the demand following an IFA sheep farmer meeting in Tuam, Co Galway, on Wednesday night.

‘Critical stage’

Outlining the case for additional funding for the sheep sector, Cullinan warned that the income crisis facing sheep farmers has reached a critical stage and said it requires immediate action.

The IFA president said sheep farming is a low-income vulnerable sector that does not have the capacity to absorb the volatility of the current market situation.

Sheep farmers cannot continue with a margin of €7/ewe, says the IFA. / Donal O' Leary

He highlighted that the sheep sector increased its output by 10% in volume terms to 75,000t last year, increasing export value by 17% to €476m.

He said that over the same period, sheep farmers saw their margins “decimated”, falling by 81% to just €7/ewe, which includes the Sheep Welfare Scheme payment.

“Teagasc and Bord Bia expect similar input costs and market conditions for this year, leaving sheep farmers facing the prospect of €7/ewe return for the year, at best.

“This is not sustainable and can only be resolved by immediate direct intervention from the for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue,” Cullinan said.

Farmers angry

IFA sheep chair Kevin Comiskey said farmers are angry with the Government’s failure to support the sector.

He suggested that sheep farmers are “prepared to take whatever action is necessary to save their livelihoods” and warned that there is no hiding place for the Minister.

Comiskey highlighted that the challenges facing the sheep sector were pointed out to Minister McConalogue last spring.

“No action was taken by him and sheep farmers paid a heavy price, with incomes effectively wiped out, dropping by over 80% to €7/ewe through a combination of input cost increases and market failures.

“We are now facing into a similar or even more challenging year and the Minister must clearly set out what his intentions are for the sector.

“Farmers are asking if he’s prepared to stand up and be counted by directly supporting sheep farmers with €30/ewe and supports for farmers finishing store lambs or does he expect sheep farmers to survive another year on €7,” he said.

No funding planned

While aware of the challenges facing the sheep sector and engaging with stakeholders, Minister McConalogue said there is no additional support package in the pipeline for farmers at the moment.

Minister McConalogue said he is continuing to monitor the situation facing sheep farmers. \ Philip Doyle

However, he said he will continue to review the situation facing the sheep sector.

He made the comments while responding to questions from TDs and senators at the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee meeting on Wednesday.

Read more

Processors move to cut hogget quotes