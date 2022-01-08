Pat Murray, Wexford IFA's sheep chair has called for an increase in penalties imposed on owners of dangerous dogs found roaming after two separate dog attacks on sheep in the county in the past week.

Seven in-lamb ewes were seriously injured and a further 37 were ran following a dog attack in Castlebridge, Co Wexford on Thursday 6 January.

On Friday 8 January, 120 sheep were reported to have been attacked by dogs in Wellingtonbridge, Co. Wexford. Two hoggets were killed while five were seriously injured.

“The issue is that there are no severe penalties for dog owners involved in sheep attacks, the maximum fine is €200 but there could be thousands of euro worth of damage done on a sheep farm. The department need to clamp down harder,” Murray told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The IFA's national sheep chair Sean Dennehy has also spoken on the issue, saying that sheep kills and attacks are under reported due to the lack of action from authorities.

There were almost 500 livestock worrying incidents reported in 2021 and 2020.