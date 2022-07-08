The event is free, but registration is required. Please click here to register.

The breeding conference

Dr Donagh Berry from Teagasc will open and chair the event. Donagh has vast international experience in genetics, genomics and breeding across the dairy, beef and sheep industries and is also a work package leader for the SMARTER research project consortium.

SMARTER aims to develop and deploy innovative strategies to improve Resilience and Efficiency (R&E) related traits in sheep and goats across all participating countries around the world.

It will also focus on developing accurate genomic predictions for R&E traits in different environments across different breeds and populations.

Our first speaker is Sam Boon. Sam leads the service delivery of Signet Breeding Evaluations (Sheep Ireland equivalent in the UK) to 1,000 pedigree sheep and beef producers. He has additional responsibility within the AHDB team for breeding-related technology transfer, business development and genetic research.

Sam will discuss the UK sheep industry, the strengths and weaknesses of the UK breed improvement programme and what areas he thinks they will focus on in the next five to 10 years.

Our second speaker is Dr Thierry Pabiou. Thierry is in charge of implementing changes to the Irish national sheep evaluations each year and running them each week to incorporate any new data that became available in the previous week.

Genetic evaluation

He will be discussing what is required to produce a genetic evaluation, how the star rating system works and how a rams breeding value can remain unchanged, yet his star rating can change.

Our third and final speaker is Dr Noirin McHugh. Noirin is well-known throughout the sheep industry for her leading research on breeding and genetics. She will present the challenges for the sheep industry in meeting its GHG reduction targets and how breeding can contribute to the solution.

In Ireland, some world-leading research is under way in this field, and the initial results show some positive results.

Farm walk

A farm walk will take place after lunch on the Central Progeny Test (CPT) flock of John Large, only 15 minutes via shuttle from the hotel.

The farm walk will allow attendees to see the impact of genetics with their own eyes.

All the sheep in the CPT are fully recorded parentage and performance-recorded, with all their data flowing back in the national genetic evaluations.

The format of the Irish CPT is relatively unique internationally in that replacement females are retained from the tested sires as well. We will see why this is important and get the CPT farmers’ first-hand experience of genetic improvement.

There will also be stands demonstrating how to collect and record health information for the genetic evaluations, collecting data via the free Sheep Ireland app, validating the traits in the €uroStars, greenhouse gas research, hill store lamb finishing, the power of genomics and OviFEC.

OviFEC is a new research project that has the aim of developing EBVs for worm resistance in sheep.

