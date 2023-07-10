One of the two Texel rams on offer, Ballysal Ebbin.

An online sale of 10 rams with elite genetics by Sheep Ireland is taking place from Tuesday 11 July to Thursday 13 July.

The sale, held in conjunction with Tullow Mart and hosted on the Marteye online sales platform, includes rams which have been used in the Central Progeny Test (CPT) programme.

This programme tests the performance of rams in a commercial setting, with the system used to verify €uroStar ratings and collect important information.

This practice, whereby Sheep Ireland has purchased rams to use for natural mating of a proportion of CPT ewes, has been in place for the last three years in each of the four flocks.

There are three Belclare rams on offer, three Charollais, two Suffolk and two Texel.

Each ram has bred 52 progeny or more, all of which have been intensively performance-recorded over the past one to two years and rams have maintained their high €uroStar ratings.

The sales catalogue can be viewed here and the mart sale can be viewed here. Prices start upwards of €200 per ram.