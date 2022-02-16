The sheep kill has increased for the third consecutive week with last week’s throughput recorded at 55,618 head.

The kill has increased by almost 6,000 head during this period with higher hogget numbers satisfying factory demand and keeping prices in check.

Hogget quotes remain at a range of €6.50/kg to €6.70/kg, with prices paid to producers ranging from €6.70/kg to €7/kg.

Ewe throughput remains under 6,000 head and continues to underpin greater demand for ewes.

Quotes are in the region of €3.30/kg to €3.40/kg but prices of €3.60/kg and higher have been paid at the top end of the market to agents handling large numbers of ewes.