Where it is suspected that animals may be in lamb then it is important to scan these animals and act appropriately on the results.

In-lamb ewes/ewe lambs: There have unfortunately been some reports in the last week of ewes and ewe lambs showing up in factory lairages at an advanced stage of gestation.

The reports so far have been isolated and have occurred ahead of the typical higher risk period from mid-February through to April.

As well as the negative moral connotations of presenting sheep for slaughter at an advanced stage of gestation, the slaughter performance will also be significantly affected, with these sheep better presented in mart sales.

The suitability of sheep for slaughter is also governed by statutory regulations. If an animal is not deemed fit for transport then it is not deemed fit for slaughter and cannot enter the food chain.

Where there is a question mark over its suitability, it will be assessed by veterinary personnel.

There are a number of areas assessed in determining suitability for slaughter, with the movement of animals the first topic.

Animals must not be transported if they are unable to move independently, walk unassisted and remain standing or where there is a risk of them losing their balance during transport.

Animals should never be presented with an open wound or profuse bleeding, with any such animals condemned.

Examples of this include any surgical wound that reopens due to an infection or trauma.

Similarly animals should not be transported if they have experienced prolapse and where there is a risk that prolapsed organs (such as the rectum, vagina and uterus) can be easily damaged during transport, deteriorate further or where there is a risk of profuse or continuous bleeding.

Getting back to the initial focus of this section, pregnant females (sheep or cattle) that are 90% or more through their expected gestation are prohibited for slaughter, as are animals that have given birth in the previous week.

The final aspect highlighted is that animals suffering from severe emaciation or severe bloat should not be presented for slaughter.

Ration quality: With concentrate costs rising significantly, there is an appetite to try and cut costs.

Purchasing an inferior quality feed may reduce the overall cost but in terms of feed value it could end up costing more than a higher-priced equivalent.

Therefore it is important to ensure that high-feed-value ingredients such as barley, maize and wheat are high on the inclusion list and followed by feeds such as beet pulp, soya hulls, maize gluten etc.

Soya bean meal should be the main protein source. Rapeseed can play a role but not as the primary source of protein for late pregnancy and early lactation.

Sheep census: The deadline for farmers to return hardcopy submissions for the annual sheep and goat census has been extended to 14 February, the same deadline as for online returns.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue highlighted that in the case of disputes regarding postal returns the only acceptable proof of postage is a registered post receipt.

Postal certificates or express post receipts are not accepted as proof of postage by the Department of Agriculture.

In this regard the minister is also advising flock keepers where possible to complete the census online to benefit from real-time confirmation of successful submission and other online services.