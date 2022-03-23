Even with higher concentrate costs lambs reared as triplets should receive creep at a rate of 300g to 500g daily up until weaning.

Creep feeding: The rapid escalation in input costs will have a major influence on production systems in 2022.

The decision to creep-feed lambs born in the mid-season crop for producers who have always adopted this practice is one that needs careful consideration.

If based on concentrate costs alone it is an unpalatable prospect. But, for some farmers, hasty decisions to remove meal could have long-term consequences where lamb performance will suffer excessively and an increase in heads present later in the season could lead to grass supply issues.

Where a decision is taken to creep-feed lambs, then the same dynamics should apply to fertiliser where it is used in a manner that will return the greatest dividends.

This can take into account segregating lambs by age/weight and litter size and feeding those which have the best chance of being drafted at higher prices.

Supplies are likely to be low in May and June, while Eid al-Adha, which has supported demand in recent years, runs from 9 to 13 July.

In terms of feeding, the most economic response will be achieved where feeding levels can be limited.

Teagasc studies show creep feeding has the potential to reduce age to slaughter by 40 days or more where feeding an average of 600g daily and by up to 28 days where feeding 300g.

It should also be highlighted that good grassland management can deliver comparable levels of lamb performance, with lambs grazing a grass height of 6cm without creep supplementation and lambs grazing a grass height of 5cm and supplemented with 300g per day.

As such, improving the grazing infrastructure can deliver significant gains in lamb performance. With an intake of 600g daily, lambs will consume an average of 53kg concentrates.

Therefore, the aim should always be to optimise grass quality and use meal strategically. Taking an intake of 600g daily will result in lambs consuming an average of 53kg concentrates.

Taking two concentrates costs of €275/t and €320/t for example, it will cost about €20.14/animal and €22.26/animal respectively to supplement lambs.

Offering ad-lib levels can quickly accumulate in lambs consuming 50% to 100% more concentrates, so it is easy to see how costs can quickly get out of control.

Tough decisions: The escalation in feed costs will also significantly increase the cost of producing breeding rams.

It is impossible to predict the prospects for breeding sales in 2022, but it is fair to say that margins are likely to be squeezed significantly.

There will also be tough decisions for breeders and the higher costs will generate plenty of questions on whether rams which have struggled to pass a price of €300 to €400 in recent years are better drafted before significant costs are invested in them.

Yearling hoggets and triplets: Questions have also been raised around reducing the level of meal fed to ewes suckling triplet lambs or yearling hoggets suckling twin lambs.

Both of these systems require meal supplementation for the first five to six weeks of lactation and failing to meet nutritional requirements will only lead to greater issues.

The merit in offering a restricted level of concentrates to lambs of these ewes is also warranted.