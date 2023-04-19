Ewes and lambs should be batched into larger grazing groups, but steps taken to conserve grass supplies should not cease too early.

Upturn in weather

Ground conditions have improved significantly and the first opportunity to get fertiliser applied should be capitalised upon. The level of nitrogen applied will depend on the stocking rate/demand for grass and current grass supplies.

For highly stocked farms the general recommendation to get grass growth moving is 25 to 35 units of nitrogen.

Lowly stocked farms may get away with a lower allocation, but it is worth applying higher volumes now and easing back on application rates as the season progresses to achieve the maximum response.

Another option is to apply higher allocations on swards that are likely to deliver a greater response, e.g. reseeded swards or soils with optimum soil fertility.

Flocks with lambs aged three to five weeks of age should be batching ewes and lambs in to larger grazing groups. It is important not to cease steps taken to conserve grass supplies too quickly, such as supplementing ewes with young lambs or problem ewes.

As there is likely to be a flush of grass growth on some farms, it is important to also continue to take steps to guard against grass tetany.

Creep feeding

Last week’s mention regarding the benefits of offering meal to aged lambs as opposed to ewes has generated a number of queries around the merits of offering lambs high cost feed. There is no easy answer and, many farm specific factors need to be taken in to account.

Where grass supplies are coming back on track and lambs are at a young age, then the merit of creep feeding will be more questionable, given lambs are not likely to be drafted at higher market prices.

The other important question is if creep feeding is an important part of your overall system – i.e. does it allow lambs to be drafted earlier, freeing up grass required for silage or other competing livestock? Such decisions need care.

Some farmers who cut creep last year found it hard to finish lambs without introducing concentrates at a later stage, while other farmers found targeted feeding post-weaning greatly reduced the volume of concentrates fed and still got lambs away by their desired timeline.

There should be no debate about lambs being reared as triplets or twin lambs suckling yearling hoggets being creep fed.

Clostridial diseases

Reports indicate that some farmers have experienced more issues than normal with pasteurella pneumonia and clostridial diseases. This is not surprising giving that inclement weather has been a continual stressor.

Weather has thankfully improved, but the longer-term forecast is variable and could continue to contribute to challenges.

Maternally derived antibodies for pasteurella start to wane when lambs reach three to four weeks of age. Protection lasts longer against clostridial diseases and typically starts to wane once lambs reach eight to 10 weeks of age.

Outbreaks can occur before this age where there is an unusually high risk in the environment.

The typical timeframe recommended for administering the clostridial disease vaccine to lambs born to vaccinated ewes is at eight to 10 weeks of age.

A single dose will deliver a low level of protection, with a booster shot required to achieve optimum protection. Lambs can be vaccinated from three weeks of age onwards, as at this stage it will not interfere with maternally derived antibodies.

It is also important to consider earlier vaccination in lambs reared artificially.