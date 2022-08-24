Where supplementing lambs batching lambs and targeting feed to lambs that will deliver the best response will achieve the greatest financial dividend.

Flesh cover concerns

Reports from mart managers and factory procurement agents indicate there are growing numbers of poorly finished lambs coming on to the market.

Mart managers state it is especially evident in sales and is leading to a significant differential in competition and prices paid for lambs of varying finish.

A number of managers are highlighting issues with lambs which are poorly batched on weight and flesh cover.

They say that this is curtailing interest from buyers and greatly reducing the potential sales value had these batches been split into finished lambs and those suitable for further feeding.

Grass supplies vary massively across the country, with the west and north typically in an OK position while farmers on drier lands in areas of the midlands and east, which have received low levels of rainfall, are getting increasingly concerned regarding grass supplies.

It is important that options are explored to be in a position to try and bring the grazing season back on track once rainfall materialises.

While concentrates are expensive, they might be the best option to keep lamb performance on track and ensure the drafting pattern remains on target.

Costs can be kept in check by targeting feeding to the lambs that deliver the best return and need it most. For example, aged ram lambs will continue to grow a frame and lack flesh cover in the absence of top-quality grass.

These lambs should be segregated for feeding, with higher volumes of feed offered to lambs closest to finishing.

Exploring the store trade is also an option, while longer term it is worth exploring if there are opportunities to link up with tillage farmers to graze catch crops if this is a realistic option in the area. Farmers in some areas of the country are seeing much lower demand for store lambs from buyers in the east and it is also prudent for these farmers to weigh up their options including taking steps to improve grass supplies to hold lambs for longer.

Grass growth

While grass supplies are generally better in the west and north, there is also a big variation within regions. This is being influenced most by the level of fertiliser or slurry applied. Growth rates on swards which have received no nutrients are low and will struggle to perform as growth rates seasonally decline.

Where there are plans to apply fertiliser to boost grass growth rates then the earlier it is applied the better the response and financial dividend will be.

Orf vaccine reminder

As detailed in recent weeks’ management notes, the final batch of the orf vaccine, Scabivax Forte, has been released on to the market. Veterinary practices must have their required volume of vaccine purchased by the end of August.

After this date practices will not be in a position to purchase the vaccine. For this reason it is important that you get your order in if you plan to use the vaccine for the next lambing season. Farmers must have the vaccine purchased from the veterinary practice by the end of October, after which any remaining product must be returned. The expiry date on the batch is May 2023 so there is no merit in ordering a greater volume of vaccine than will be required.