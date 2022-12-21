Hard copy returns of the sheep census must be returned by 31 January, with an extended deadline of 14 February for online applications.

Sheep census

Completing the annual sheep census in a timely manner is becoming much more important in terms of compliance with legal requirements and avoiding penalties across certain schemes.

For example, submission of sheep census returns before the deadline is a compliance requirement of the Sheep Welfare Scheme/Sheep Improvement Scheme.

Hardcopy forms were sent to over 48,000 farmers this week registered as sheep/goat keepers. The date of the census remains Saturday 31 December.

There is a tighter submission window of 31 January 2023 to return postal returns (registered proof of post is important), while the deadline to submit returns online is 14 February 2023.

Each year, there are queries regarding opening the online facility. The facility will only open to record sheep numbers from 31 December onwards.

The online facility is a useful resource to review previous census applications and to correlate this information with records in your flock register.

There is also a facility available to amend numbers as well as a facility to review movements and order dispatch documents.

For farmers in Northern Ireland, the timeline for submitting the annual DAERA flock inventory is approaching much quicker on 30 December 2022.

This must be completed online and the dates for recording numbers are 1-5 December 2022. Failure to submit the required information can trigger inspections.

SIS amendments

The Sheep Improvement Scheme closes for applications at 11.59pm on 9 January 2023. Applications must be submitted via the agfood.ie facility.

There have been a few queries recently regarding the possibility of amending applications. This cannot be completed online, but the Department has advised that it will facilitate amendment requests and these should be emailed to sheepscheme@agriculture.gov.ie.

It is important to note that only new entrants will be accepted into the scheme in subsequent years, so anyone who has an interest in participating must submit their application before the deadline. Late applications will not be accepted.

There have also been a significant number of questions regarding the genotyped ram action. Rams must be purchased and used in the specified year. There is no obligation to retain this ram in subsequent years.

Scanning ewes

There has been quite a lot of discussion following the flexibilities announced last week around sheep scanning and compliance with the Sheep Improvement Scheme for year one.

Farmers who select the sheep scanning measure but who normally scan ewes in January do not need to carry out scanning again after 1 February 2023.

Farmers can select the scanning action in the application and the Department will write to them in January offering an opportunity to select an alternative measure for year one (carrying out the genotyped ram action in year one will also satisfy this requirement).

This will revert to scanning in subsequent years. Applications should be submitted as normal before 9 January and letters regarding the change of action will follow.

Happy Christmas

I would like to take this opportunity to wish readers and their families a happy and safe Christmas. This has been a challenging year on many levels, and hopefully Christmas will bring a well-earned break and the prospect of improved performance in 2023.