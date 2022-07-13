Animals will have a high demand for water in the coming week.

High temperatures

Met Éireann is forecasting a spike in temperatures in the coming days. Temperatures ranging from 20-25°C are forecast for Saturday with Sunday and Monday experiencing temperatures rising to high twenties.

Although shortlived, this temperature spike could lead to issues where management practices are not tailored accordingly. A number of areas to be aware of are outlined below.

Transport precautions

Animals transported during high temperatures can succumb to heat stress if they are stocked at a high level and one lies down or goes down.

Avoid transporting animals in peak daytime temperatures, but where this is not possible then the stocking rate should be reduced accordingly.

It is also advisable to refrain from loading animals if they have undergone significant exertion in preparing them for transport and to provide such animals with time to rest.

Adequate shelter for rams

The high temperatures have the potential to trigger heat-related fertility issues in rams. This is caused by the quality of semen becoming adversely affected where a ram’s body temperature exceeds 40°C. The rams most at risk are those on an intensive concentrate-based diet.

Rams should be stocked in a field with sufficient shelter and a readily available water supply that is close to where animals are congregating for feeding or rest.

While the risk is less with mature rams it is still worth ensuring all sheep have access to shelter and a free supply of water. The risk is most pertinent with rams used in early lambing systems.

Flystrike and nuisance flies

High temperatures will reduce activity from flies in the open but it will increase in shaded areas where animals are likely to congregate. The challenge from nuisance flies can be tempered by applying an appropriate pour-on.

Take care to ensure that any product (including blowfly preventative treatments) is not applied during peak daytime temperatures, as it will increase the risk of the active ingredient evaporating before binding to wool.

Heat Exhaustion

Dogs can succumb to heat exhaustion quickly. Many issues are triggered by dogs becoming dehydrated, which limits their ability to regulate their body temperature. Refrain from working dogs in peak daytime temperatures.

It is also important to be aware of dogs being run over hot surfaces, with foot pads getting burnt quickly.

Remember yourself also – apply sun cream, keep hydrated and plan tasks to reduce pressure from working during peak temperatures.

Grass supplies

Recent rainfall boosted grass supplies in the east and southeast but it will not take much for soil moisture deficits to increase again and stem grass growth, especially on shallow soils. It is important to take steps to conserve grass supplies if a deficit is foreseen.

This includes weaning lambs in a timely manner while topping should be avoided as it will limit regrowth potential.

Slaughter performance

Reports point to the slaughter performance dipping below expectations in lambs drafted solely off grass. Many farmers say performance has dipped in the final weeks pre-weaning with average kill-out falling in cases to 44% to 45%. Take in to account when drafting lambs.