Figure 1. Estimated dates in March and April 2023 when peak Nematodirus egg hatching is expected to occur on pasture. (Source Met Éireann).

Farmers should look out for the telltale signs of nematodirus disease and treat lambs accordingly.

Forecasts released by the Department of Agriculture and the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) caution that peak nematodirus egg hatching has now occurred across the country.

The map details the average date peak egg hatching was expected to hit in counties in Ireland. The AFBI forecast paints a similar picture, citing that “10% of the annual hatch would have occurred in mid-March 2023” with peak hatching typically taking place in the first and second week of April.

Lambs aged six to 12 weeks and grazing on contaminated pastures are those which face the greatest risk. The advice detailed in the forecasts is to treat such lambs approximately two weeks after the peak nematodirus egg hatching.

However, this advice should be superseded on individual farms where clinical signs consistent with nematodirus are observed.

Disease is most prevalent in April, but can last through until May and June, and often later depending on weather patterns. The disease can cause rapid damage, with nematodirus larvae invading the wall of the intestine following ingestion.

It is characterised by profuse diarrhoea, dehydration and weight loss. Where an outbreak occurs the forecast highlights that lambs can be seen congregating around water troughs due to a severe thirst that develops.

Benzimidazoles or white drenches remain the recommended drug to help reduce the rate of anthelmintic resistance developing. Lambs under nutritional stress face the greatest risk, as these are likely to be consuming higher volumes of grass at a younger age.

It is also important to note that lambs can be re-infected, and that where there is a marked age difference between lambs in the batch, some may be infected while others may not.

