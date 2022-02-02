With fertiliser at record levels, there has never been a more important time to possess accurate soil fertility analysis. \ Claire Nash

Soil fertility: This week’s sheep feature discusses the challenges facing farmers in terms of rising fertiliser and concentrate costs.

A critical component of combating fertiliser prices is identifying the soil fertility status of lands.

The payback on taking soil samples has never been greater and having up to date soil analysis should be high on the agenda for all farmers.

A tonne of fertiliser is costing upwards of €700/t with a soil test costing €15 to €25 or 50c to €1 per acre annually, a relatively small cost.

In terms of taking soil samples, it is recommended to take one sample every 2ha to 4ha where soils are uniform in makeup and management and cropping history is similar.

Samples should be taken at least every four to five years. With regards taking samples following the application of organic manures or phosphorus and potassium fertiliser, it is recommended to leave a window of at least three months. It will take two years for a soil analysis to fully reflect the effect of applying normal lime.

Samples should be taken in a W shape across the entire area and should avoid areas such as gateways or places where feeding troughs may have been located or where farmyard manure has been field-stored.

Remember also to clearly identify samples and to maintain a record so that samples can be easily matched to different areas.

Fertiliser applications: There were also questions at last week’s sheep conference regarding the optimum timing of the first fertiliser application this spring and if farmers should graze heavy covers now.

Michael Gottstein, Teagasc, said there is no straightforward answer and that this will depend on the volume of grass present and the demand profile.

Grass growth has been positive and some farms have built up significant covers with a number of farms having a lot of heavy covers present.

Where these heavy covers will not be grazed for a significant period of time, there is a risk of some of these covers reducing in quality with regrowth also affected.

In such a scenario there will be merit in grazing some of the heaviest covers where this grass is deemed to be surplus to requirements but the mistake must not be made of grazing an excessive area of ground and leaving grass supplies for ewes and lambs tight.

Having grass that is of slightly lesser quality will be more valuable than having a higher-quality sward that doesn’t have enough bulk to meet demand.

Where grass supplies look to be sufficient but there will be a sharp increase in demand then the advice is to stick to the farm’s normal fertiliser application dates.

For some it will be a balancing approach of possibly spreading a lower volume of fertiliser in the first round or, as detailed in the article, targeting the areas that will deliver the best response. The key to these decisions is getting out and walking the farm to see how you are currently fixed.

Tagging lambs: There has been a number of queries of late regarding the requirement to tag young lambs presented for sale. The National Sheep Identification rulings states that all sheep, including young 2022-born lambs, must be tagged on leaving the holding or before they reach nine months of age.