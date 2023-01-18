Where there is any doubt about sheep being in lamb, they should be scanned prior to being presented for slaughter.

Slaughter concerns

There are isolated reports of ewes showing up at factories in an advanced stage of gestation. Although infrequent, the reports are ahead of the higher risk period from mid-February to April.

Where there is any doubt that sheep are in lamb, scanning should take place. There is no excuse for sheep on the point of lambing to be presented for slaughter.

The suitability of sheep presented for slaughter is governed by statutory regulations. The factors in this legislation are outlined as follows. If an animal is not deemed fit for transport, then it is not deemed fit for slaughter and cannot enter the food chain.

There are a number of areas assessed in deeming suitability with the transport of animals the first criteria.

Animals must not be transported if they are unable to move independently, walk unassisted and remain standing, or where there is a risk of them losing their balance during transport.

Animals should never be presented with an open wound or profuse bleeding, with any such animals condemned. Examples of this include any surgical wound that reopens due to an infection or trauma.

If animals have experienced prolapse, and where there is a risk that prolapsed organs (such as the rectum, vagina and uterus) can be easily damaged during transport, deteriorate further or where there is a risk of profuse or continuous bleeding then animals are prohibited.

With regards stage of gestation, pregnant females (sheep or cattle) that are 90% or more through their expected gestation are prohibited for slaughter, as are animals who have given birth in the previous week. Animals suffering from severe emaciation or severe bloat should not be presented for slaughter.

Cyperguard availability

Following supply issues in 2022, Bimeda report that Cyperguard, the non-organophosphate dip for controlling external parasites, is back in stock. The company report that there is a limited supply of 1l and 2l packs available at present and that supplies will be boosted in February with more supplies due.

There have been queries in recent months regarding the product’s long term availability, as it is the only product permitted for use under veterinary approval under the Organic Farming Scheme. The product is also an option for the control of ticks, as it is the only dip in Ireland with a tick claim.

Clostridial disease vaccination

February lambing flocks on a clostridial disease vaccination programme will now be approaching their window for administering a booster vaccine.

Most products advise administering the vaccine four to six weeks pre-lambing, but there are some with a wider vaccination window.

Where sheep are not on a vaccination programme or it is greater than 12 months since their last treatment, a primary course of two treatments will be required.

Dates for diary

Two Teagasc National Sheep Conferences take place next week. The first event is 24 January in the Hillgrove Hotel, Old Armagh Rd, Latlorcan Co Monaghan.

The second event will take place on 26 January in the Brandon House Hotel, Southknock, Chambersland, New Ross, Co Wexford.

Both conferences start at 7pm. Topics include parasite control and resistance issues, organic farming, greenhouse gas emissions and the potential role of clover / herbs in reducing chemical nitrogen use. For more details see www.teagasc.ie/corporate-events/sheep-conference/