Weather challenges: The heavy rainfall over the last week has led to a deterioration in ground conditions with more marginal areas particularly affected.

This is presenting some challenges for early lambing flocks in getting ewes and lambs turned outdoors and also creating some issues where ewes are already outdoors with young lambs.

Reports indicate the combination of harsh winds and constant wet conditions has created some challenges in terms of ewes succumbing to sore udders and teats and not standing to let lambs suckle.

As such, it is important to take some time when checking sheep to ensure that ewes appear to be sucked and that lambs are lively and following ewes.

During current weather and with a reduced grass dry matter content and lower level of utilisation there will be merit in offering recently lambed ewes concentrate supplementation.

This is discussed in more detail here and feeding can be discontinued once weather conditions improve and lambs get hardy.

Cause of mortality: This week’s lambing focus discuss the main causes of lamb mortality.

As detailed, a significant portion of mortality occurs before or at birth, with many of the contributing factors linked to abortion-causing agents.

The prospect of obtaining a positive diagnosis of the cause of mortality in foetuses submitted for post-mortem analysis to the Department of Agriculture Regional Veterinary Laboratories (RVLs) will be improved greatly in most instances where it is accompanied by the placenta/foetal membranes. This is as the placenta can often shed light on issues that may not be identifiable from the foetus.

The timing of samples being delivered will also influence the prospects of making a positive diagnosis. Remember samples identified for submission to RVLs must be pre-booked through your vet who will organise timing of delivery. Your vet will also be in a good position to advise as to the optimum delivery of samples (eg carcase, placeneta, blood, faecal samples) and whether or not further diagnosis may be required. Where abortion occurs, it should be treated as a potential outbreak with animals isolated from the rest of the flock until you are satisfied there is no further risk of disease spreading.

Sheep census: The deadline for returning the 2021 sheep and goat census of Monday 14 February is fast approaching.

Postal applications will need to be sent immediately to reach Seefin Data Management, PO Box 17, An Post, Listowel DSU, Co Kerry by Monday and keepers are reminded the only accepted proof of purchase is a receipt of registered post.

Online submissions can be made on 14 February but only where farmers or their agents have access to their agfood.ie portal as it takes a few days for registration data to arrive by post.

The Department says online submission of the 2021 census will remain an option after the extended closing date for online returns (14 February 2022) but stresses that such online submission of 2021 census data after that date will be considered to be late and as such may trigger penalties across various schemes.

Where keepers have questions in relation to the use of the online system, they can phone 0761-064 407 for assistance.