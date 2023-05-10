Taking swift action and splitting paddocks temporarily will help keep grass quality in check if grass growth rates increase significantly.

Persistent weather challenges

Further torrential and persistent rainfall in many parts of the country again this week means significant challenges remain in completing normal tasks for the time of year.

There is huge variation between farms in the level of grass growth, with producers on more marginal soils who applied low levels of fertiliser finding there is no surplus in grass present.

Some such farms have no fertiliser applied for silage yet, and as such the pressure will be on next week, provided that is the lift in weather forecast finally materialises.

Spreading a higher allocation of fertiliser over a larger area than initially planned may be an option here to develop a grass surplus, which will boost forage supplies.

This will also allow the main crop of silage to be cut at an earlier stage, safeguarding quality and bringing high-quality aftergrass back in to the rotation for grazing lambs post-weaning.

This situation contrasts to farms with a drier soil profile where grass surpluses are emerging. If the improved weather materialises growth is likely to increase significantly on these farms which have applied close to normal levels of nutrients and have soil fertility in good shape.

It is important to be in a position to act fast to capitalise on the increased growth rates and also keep grass quality in check. Increasing the size of the grazing group (where not already done) and splitting larger paddocks are two options to help keep on top of quality.

Swards have typically been grazed tight up to now, so there should be no issue in continuing to graze down to 4cm. However, where sheep had to be moved on quicker due to poor grass utilisation or ground conditions, then forcing ewes and lambs to graze lower-quality material will hit performance.

SIS reference number

Questions continue to circulate regarding compliance with the Sheep Improvement Scheme reference number. The payment of €12/ewe is dependent on the reference number being maintained across the calendar year.

If applicants wish to reduce their reference number for a particular year they can do so by notifying the Department – email sheepscheme@agriculture.gov.ie or send a note to Sheep Improvement Scheme, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Government Buildings, Old Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise, Co Laois, R32 RPA6.

The reference number can be reversed upwards for subsequent years. If you do not know your reference number it can be found by logging on to your agfood.ie account and clicking on to ‘Ag Schemes – Sheep Improvement Scheme’. Yearling ewe hoggets will count towards the reference figure calculation once they turn 12 months of age.

Sheep 2023 bookings

The level of bookings from commercial trade exhibitors and breed societies / breeders for stands at Sheep 2023 has intensified. The major industry sheep event takes place in Gurteen Agricultural College on Saturday 17 June 2023. Those interested in exhibiting need to book their space now.

This can be completed through the online booking portal, which can be accessed here: bit.ly/SHEEP2023Form The cost of trade stands remains at €300 for a 3.5 x 4m (approximately) indoor spacing or for double this space allocation outdoors. Breed exhibits cost €200 (plus €4 entry fee) for show breeds and €100 for non-show breeds.