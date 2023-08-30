The number of store lambs coming on stream has increased significantly over the last week.

Mart throughput has increased by 5% to 10% in marts located in areas with a high sheep population and in particular in areas where hill lambs are feeding into sales.

Reports from some mart managers point to an increase in numbers applying some pressure on the trade, while other mart managers report that an increase in numbers has been met with a corresponding lift in demand.

There is a wide differential in prices reported, with lamb quality and lamb presentation having a massive influence.

Lowland lambs

Good-quality lowland lambs weighing 35kg to 40kg continue to trade on average from €2.60/kg to €2.84/kg, with choice lots, including batches containing ewe lambs with breeding potential, rising to €2.90/kg to €3/kg.

Plainer-quality lambs are trading from €2.40/kg to €2.65/kg, while heavier hill lambs are typically selling from €2.25/kg to €2.50/kg.

Light Scottish Blackface male lambs weighing less than 30kg are facing a challenging trade, with prices typically ranging from €2/kg to €2.20/kg.

Light crossbred types are selling from €2.20/kg to €2.40/kg, while small-framed and plain-quality Scottish Blackface lambs with less potential are falling under the €2/kg mark.

While store lamb numbers are up, supplies of well-fleshed lambs remain tight.

Better-quality lambs weighing from 49kg to 50kg and upwards are trading from €145 to €154, with a small selection rising to and hitting €160.

Fleshed lambs

Fleshed lambs weighing 45kg to 48kg are selling anywhere from €130 to upwards of €138 for heavier types with a good kill-out potential, with lots lacking flesh falling back below €130 per head.

The cull ewe trade is solid with heavy cull ewes particularly brisk. Prices for top-quality ewes range from €1.70/kg to €1.90/kg, with the heaviest ewes rising to €2/kg. Medium-weight ewes range from €1.60/kg to €1.80/kg on average, while ewes lacking flesh and Scottish Blackface ewes remain at a range of €1/kg to €1.25/kg.

Hoggets are firm. Top-quality lots range from €180 to €230 with lighter hoggets with breeding potential back to €170/head and average light hoggets from €150 to €160.