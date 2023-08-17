A firm trade for top-quality cull ewes is keeping a good floor under the trade for aged breeding ewes.

Many in the sector had feared breeding sheep would meet a challenging trade, but early performance has been brighter than expected.

Numbers traded to date have been small, but there appears to be reasonable demand for good-quality hoggets.

Hoggets entered in general mart sales are trading in the main from €185 to €220 for top-quality lots, with a selection of lots rising to €250 to €260/head.

Prices are stronger in special breeding sales, but quality is also typically more consistent.

Lighter-framed hoggets possessing breeding potential but requiring significant feeding are trading back to €160 to €170/head. Demand for such types is lower at present, which is not surprising given the challenging weather.

The firm cull ewe trade is keeping a floor under the trade for second- and third-crop ewes. Large-framed ewes with a good cover of flesh are selling from €140 to €180 and above this range in cases where there is interest from buyers.

Numbers of good-quality fleshed lambs remain tight. Fleshed lambs weighing upwards of 48kg to 50kg are trading from €145 to €155 where butchers are active, with top prices for select lots rising to €160 in sales with a vibrant butcher trade.

Similar-weight lambs lacking significant flesh are trading back to €130/head and lower in cases, with kill-out potential having a big influence on price.

Lambs weighing 47kg to 48kg are meeting a similar trade. The general run of prices ranges from €132 to €138/head, with top-quality lambs attracting butcher or wholesale-buyer attention rising to the mid- to high-€140s. The best-quality lambs weighing 45kg to 46kg are capable of similar prices, with lesser-quality lots falling back to the mid- to low-€120s.

Good-quality lowland store lambs presented in even batches are trading in the main from €2.70/kg to €2.85/kg, with nice-quality ewe lambs up to €3/kg.

Poorly-presented lowland lambs or plainer-quality crossbred lambs range from €2.50/kg to €2.70/kg. Entries of hill lambs are climbing steadily, with prices ranging from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg for male lambs and ewe lambs with breeding potential rising to €3/kg.