Top-quality fleshed lambs are in tight supply, leading to increased competition for such lots.

The number of well-fleshed lambs appearing in mart sales is at an all-time low for the time of year.

This is generating higher levels of competition for butcher or wholesale-type lambs, with prices paid for such lots weighing upwards of 50kg ranging on average from €148 all the way to €160, significantly ahead of equivalent-weight factory-type lambs.

Lambs weighing 48kg to 50kg but lacking flesh are selling back to the mid-€130s.

It is a similar situation for lambs weighing from 47kg to 48kg. The general run of prices ranges from €132 to €138/head, with top-quality lambs attracting butcher buyer attention rising to the mid- to high-€140s.

Differential

The differential in price is equally wide for lambs weighing 45kg to 46kg, with nicely fleshed lambs ranging from €130 to €138 and falling back to the mid- to low-€120s for those lacking significant flesh cover.

Demand for store lambs is reported as relatively firm, given the pressure on price and persistent inclement weather.

Good-quality lowland lambs presented in even batches are trading in the main from €2.70/kg to €2.85/kg, with nice-quality ewe lambs rising to €3/kg.

Plainer-quality and poorly presented lowland or crossbred lambs range from €2.50/kg to €2.70/kg, while hill lambs are trading from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg for male lambs.

Cull ewes

The cull ewe trade is steady, with a large variation remaining between prices paid for ewes destined for the factory trade and top-quality lowland ewes.

Prices for the latter range from €1.80/kg to €2/kg at the top, with average-quality ewes falling back to €1.60/kg to €1.75/kg.

Lowland ewes lacking flesh are trading back to €1.20/kg to €1.35/kg, with demand present for younger cull ewes suitable for feeding on.

Boner-type aged or problem ewes are trading back to less than €1/kg.

Scottish Blackface ewes are selling from 80c/kg to €1/kg for ewes with a poor cover of flesh to €1.20/kg to €1.35/kg for fleshed types.

Small numbers of hoggets presented in general sales range from €200 to €230/head for better-quality lots, with lighter hoggets selling from €170 to €190.